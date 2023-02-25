Chelsea Handler, 48, once again celebrates her birthday by skiing in a bikini

12
Kaitlin Reilly
·2 min read
Chelsea Handler shares her unique way of celebrating her birthday. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Chelsea Handler shares her unique way of celebrating her birthday. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Chelsea Handler is once again honoring a very special birthday tradition.

The comedian, who released her Netflix special Revolution in November 2022, took to Instagram on Saturday to ring in her 48th year around the sun. In the video, which is set to the tune of Eminem’s “Without Me,” Handler skis in a Canadian flag bikini, set to the tune of Eminem’s “Without Me.” She captioned the video, “48! Salud!”

The marijuana enthusiast ended the video by toasting the camera with both a joint and a drink.

Handler’s followers loved the latest iteration of the annual video. Teen Wolf alum Holland Roden wrote, “This is best tradition any human could do to celebrate their birthday,” while Katie Couric joked, “You kill me.” Freida Pinto commented, “Oh yes!! The only February content I wait for. Happy birthday legend.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler)

The Chelsea, Lately host has honored her birthday in this way for the last three years. In 2022, she used the song “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg in the background of her skiing shenanigans — and wore American flag pasties instead of a top. At the time, she was dating comedian Jo Koy, who reposted the video on his own Instagram. She captioned the post, “47. Doing all the things I love with the man I love.”

As she gets older, Handler has reflected on her choices to live a child-free life. On her podcast Dear Chelsea in September 2022, she spoke about why it was the right decision for her.

“I have so much availability for not only my nieces and nephews … but for other children in the world, because I don't have my own. If I had my own I would be all about them,” she explained. “I look at it like this — because I don't have my own children, I'm able to send strangers to college. I'm able to support kids that I'll never meet, in countries that I'll never even visit. But I'm able to give so much because I don't have my own family and to me, that is my purpose. I would be a s***y mother. I would be selfish. I would want everything to be great for my kid and forget about all the other kids in the world.”

Recommended Stories

  • White Lotus Star Haley Lu Richardson Stars in the Jonas Brothers' 'Wings' Music Video: Watch

    The appearance comes months after the actress was surprised by Nick Jonas, her childhood crush, on television

  • ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’ Mugshots: A Timeline With Jenelle Evans, Amber Portwood and More

    Multiple members of the Teen Mom franchise have run into trouble with the law. While some, including Jenelle Evans and Amber Portwood, have posed for the camera on multiple occasions, other stars’ mugshots, including Farrah Abraham and Adam Lind, have not been released by authorities. Us Weekly&nbsp;confirmed in January 2022 that Abraham had been arrested again after allegedly slapping a security guard outside a Los Angeles nightclub.

  • This Is What Kelsea Ballerini Said When She Slid Into Chase Stokes' DMs

    'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes and country singer Kelsea Ballerini just confirmed that they are dating. Here's what to know about their relationship so far.

  • ‘The Goldbergs’ To End With Season 10 On ABC

    EXCLUSIVE (Updated With Confirmation & Details): The Goldbergs’ journey through the 1980s is over. The family comedy’s current tenth season will be its last, with the May 3 season finale serving as a series finale. (Watch a promo for The Goldbergs‘ final episodes above.) This does not come as a surprise. For shows of that […]

  • ‘Bad Living’ Review: A Polished But Depressing Drama of Mean Motherhood and Toxic Femininity

    Misery loves company, which may account for Portuguese director João Canijo’s decision to split his angst-ridden hotel-set project into two complementary films. Both were selected for the Berlinale, with the half centered on the hotel guests (“Living Bad”) landing in the Encounters section, and “Bad Living,” which revolves around the hotel staff, taking a main […]

  • More Blood, More Swearing, Same Amount of Dancing — Everything New in the Unrated ‘M3GAN’ Cut

    Fans expecting significant changes from the PG-13 theatrical cut shouldn't get their hopes up.

  • ‘Outer Banks’ star Chase Stokes shares sweet kissing pic with Kelsea Ballerini

    Chase Stokes shared a romantic picture of Kelsea Ballerini giving him a kiss on the cheek on the same day that Season Three of "Outer Banks" premiered on Netflix.

  • Here's Where Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Stand Post-Breakup

    Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still good friends following their split, according to a source.

  • Caelynn Miller-Keyes Says Dean Unglert Wants a Vasectomy ‘Before’ They Have Kids

    When it comes to family planning, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert may continue to do things their own way. The 27-year-old Bachelor alum recently revealed that the 31-year-old former Bachelorette contestant has offered to get a vasectomy before the couple have kids. “I don't know if Dean's talked about this on the podcast, but he really wants to get a vasectomy — before we have kids,” Miller-Keyes said on the Wednesday, February 22, episode of the “Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds” podcast. “He wants to get a vasectomy because he doesn't think it's fair that a woman has to take birth control. So then when we're ready to have kids, he would un-snip himself and we would have children.” Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes. John Salangsang/Shutterstock Cohost and the couple’s longtime friend Jared Haibon seemed surprised by Unglert’s offer. “That’s very nice of him, but at the same time, like, is there any downside? Does it hurt the potential of having kids if you reverse it?” Haibon inquired. “We both need to research this more,” Miller-Keyes admitted. “But also, I heard, like, there could be pain that's involved if you get a vasectomy. And so, I was like, ‘I don't want you to be in pain.’ … He and Bob Guiney were talking about it. … Even after you heal, there could potentially be just everyday pain.” Miller-Keyes and Unglert got together on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2019. After previously stating he didn’t want to get married, he proposed in October 2022. “I keep thinking about this — when I knew he was The One, when I knew we were gonna get engaged. I think we just kept talking about it and I kept joking about it. And I think the more I joked about it, the more he was like, ‘OK, maybe I could get married,’” Miller-Keyes called on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast one month after the outdoor proposal. “I don’t know if that’s what happened in his mind. That to me is when it switched — just easing the thoughts into him. But then we were like, ‘OK, we actually could get engaged, we could get married and this is something we want.’ So I don’t know if that was a year ago. I have no idea the timeframe, but we’ve been talking about it for a while — about both proposing to each other and getting engaged.” She added that the twosome want to wed in Aspen. “We’re in this really fun fiancé phase and also we’re getting to look at venues, we’re getting to decide where we wanna get married. So it’s been fun,” Miller-Keyes told Us. “We do want all of our friends there, so we’re gonna get married in Aspen. But then I was like maybe, ‘Bam, maybe here.’ And he was like, ‘I have my mind made up,’ and when his mind is made up you can’t talk to him. And I was like, ‘You don’t understand that the wedding process is about a lot of decisions and changing things, so do I just not involve you?’ And he was like, ‘I don’t know.’ So, we’ll see.”

  • Club Q shooting suspect to be held without bond ahead of jury trial

    A judge ruled on Thursday that the Club Q mass shooting suspect, accused of killing five people last year, will get a jury trial and is being held without bond.