Chelsea Clinton Says Barron Trump, 18, Has ‘an Unimpeachable Right to Privacy’ Despite Dad’s Presidential Past

Donald Trump's youngest son became a legal adult on Wednesday, sparking debate about whether he's "fair game" to criticize. Chelsea, who's been in his position, says no

Santiago Felipe/Getty Chelsea Clinton attends a New York City event in 2022

Chelsea Clinton is calling on her personal experience to defend Barron Trump's continued right to privacy.

During an appearance on The View on Friday, the former first daughter, 44, was asked by co-host Ana Navarro to weigh in on the debate surrounding how the media should cover former President Donald Trump's son now that he's a legal adult.

Navarro, 52, asked Chelsea to comment on the fact that some people in the media have said Barron, who rarely steps into the spotlight, is officially "fair game" to criticize since he's "no longer a child."

Related: Barron Trump Has Fierce Defenders in Clinton, Bush Kids

"I think he’s a private citizen. I feel so strongly that if you are a private citizen, you have an unimpeachable right to privacy and I think the media should leave him alone," Chelsea replied.

Frank Johnston/The The Washington Post via Getty Hillary, Bill and Chelsea Clinton on their way to Camp David on Nov. 26, 1997

Chelsea became the first daughter at 12 years old — when her father, Bill Clinton, was sworn in as the 42nd president of the United States. She turned 18 while her family was still in the White House.

The harsh treatment Chelsea received during her teenage years is now widely viewed as the roadmap for what media shouldn't do when covering younger presidential children.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When asked a follow-up question on Friday about President Trump's other children, who have publicly campaigned for him, Chelsea said that it was a "totally different conversation" than the one about Barron's privacy, because the older Trumps "put themselves in the public domain" and acted as "campaign surrogates" for their father.

Related: Chelsea Clinton Springs to Defend Barron Trump Against State of the Union Troll

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty The Trump children and their significant others attend a political event with Donald and Melania Trump

Former NBC senior executive Mike Sington ignited the online debate when he wrote and then deleted a post on X on Wednesday saying, "Barron Trump turns 18 today. He's fair game now."

In a statement to Newsweek, Sington explained why he removed the tweet, which also featured a photo of Barron.

"I posted he was 'fair game' now, meaning, as an adult, he's 'fair game' for criticism from the press," the statement said. "Someone pointed out to me 'fair game' could mean fair game to be harmed. I don't wish physical harm on anyone, so I took it down. I listen to the comments and criticism I receive."

Related: Melania Trump Will Always Choose Son Barron over Politics: 'She Dislikes a Petting Zoo' (Exclusive)

Chelsea has a history of defending fellow political children's right to privacy. Days after Barron's father was inaugurated in 2017, she defended Donald and Melania Trump's son against social media trolls.

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid," she wrote on Twitter at the time.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.