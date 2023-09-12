Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph Thinks João Franco Is "Fake"
He is stunned that she would say that but also agree to go on a date with him.
He is stunned that she would say that but also agree to go on a date with him.
Chris Jones had been holding out from the Chiefs, looking for a new deal.
In one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, Sean Strickland beat Israel Adesanya to become the new champion. The unpredictability of MMA is a major reason for its popularity.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
The average monthly principal and interest payment for borrowers buying a home using a 30-year fixed rate mortgage in July was $2,306.
Walgreens has agreed to pay $44 million to settle a class action lawsuit brought by customers who received flawed Theranos blood tests through its centers in Arizona and California.
A week after Instagram Threads announced it had begun testing a search feature in Australia and New Zealand, the feature is today expanding to "most" English and Spanish-speaking countries, according to a post on Threads by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Available in the eBay app for iOS to start, with the Android app to follow in the coming weeks, the tool can automatically write a title and description based on a photo, as well as information including a product release date, and suggest a category, subcategory, list price and shipping cost. The tool builds on eBay's other efforts to inject AI into the selling process, including AI-generated product catalog descriptions and a background removal tool for listing photos.
Christian Wood is now headed to his eighth team in the league.
500 Global, the venture firm and seed accelerator, has closed $143 million in financing for what it claims is its largest Southeast Asia early-stage fund to date. The new tranche, 500 Southeast Asia III, or "500 SEA III" for short, counts a sovereign wealth fund, public and private pension funds, a university endowment and 500 Global portfolio companies valued at over $1 billion among its cohort of limited partners. Originally targeted for $75 million, 500 SEA III is 500 Global's third Southeast Asia-focused early-stage fund.