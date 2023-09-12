Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph Thinks João Franco Is "Fake"

Technology TechCrunch

Available in the eBay app for iOS to start, with the Android app to follow in the coming weeks, the tool can automatically write a title and description based on a photo, as well as information including a product release date, and suggest a category, subcategory, list price and shipping cost. The tool builds on eBay's other efforts to inject AI into the selling process, including AI-generated product catalog descriptions and a background removal tool for listing photos.