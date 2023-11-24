The Chef-Approved Big Green Egg Gets a Rare Discount for Black Friday: Here’s Where to Find It In Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

There are thousands of deals to be found for Black Friday and Cyber Week, but one of the best offers this year is on Big Green Egg, the iconic egg-shaped outdoor cooker that pulls triple duty as a smoker, roaster and oven.

For the first time in the brand’s almost 50-year history, Big Green Egg is offering a discount on its best-selling smokers, with a Black Friday promotion that lets you save up to $150 on EGG packages with free delivery. Find the Black Friday deal on AceHardware.com and pick up a Big Green Egg on sale for a limited time — no promo code needed. A bonus: Ace Rewards members gets free assembly and delivery.

The Big Green Egg is a ceramic grill, charcoal smoker and kamado grill (a Japanese-style domed cooker) all-in-one, and Ace Hardware has two sizes on sale for Black Friday: an 18-inch large Egg and a 24-inch XL size (the large size has a total cooking surface of 262 square inches — enough for about eight steaks).

Durable and powerful, the Egg can be used year-round to make everything from steaks to briskets to whole turkeys for the holidays. It’s great for roasting vegetables too, and many users also love the Big Green Egg for stews and everyday eats like burgers and wings. The Egg can also be used for baking, as the smoker turns into a convection oven to make everything from pizzas to breads and desserts.

The outdoor cooker is beloved by both professional chefs and home chefs alike too. “Barbecue Bible” author Steven Raichlen recently spent a weekend making beef skewers, bourbon brisket and bourbon apple crisp in the Green Egg as part of an event to promote Bib & Tucker’s new Double Char Bourbon.

Super intuitive to use, the Egg heats up in minutes and a calibrated temperature gauge lets you easily monitor your cooking temperature. The high-quality ceramic retains heat and moisture, so your foods don’t dry out. And the stainless steel cooking grate helps to distribute heat evenly, making it easy to ensure consistent results every time. The Big Green Egg app, meantime, is full of helpful cooking tips and recipes to help you find the best way to prepare your meal.

The Big Green Egg never goes on sale so you’ll want to take advantage of this Black Friday deal while the smoker is still in stock. The best value is on the XLarge Big Green Egg and Acacia Table Package, which comes with the XL smoker, a table, table nest, a “convEGGtor” (basically a ceramic heat shield that helps with indirect cooking), an ash tool, grid gripper, SpeediLight starters and a bag of hickory charcoal.

Shop the Big Green Egg Black Friday sale and see more details on AceHardware.com.

