Cheesy 'AGT' singer makes history with unprecedented judging decision

On the Season 17 premiere of America's Got Talent Tuesday, 29-year-old singer-songwriter Ben Lapidus started his audition sharing the sad story of suddenly losing his father at age six, so most viewers were expecting a touching or heart-wrenching performance. Instead, Ben sang a silly and funny song that had viewers comparing him to Weird Al or a "Young Adam Sandler."

"I always want more parmesan, but I’m embarrassed," Ben belted, becoming increasingly desperate and agitated as the tune went on. "Why are they so stingy?/Is there a shortage of parmesan?/Is it really that expensive?/I just want more cheese, is that so wrong?"

While Ben’s protest song against “Big Parma” seemed to resonate with European judge Heidi Klum , her co-stars quickly became agitated themselves, with Simon Cowell being first to pound his red X button. "I hate bloody parmesan. It’s disgusting," Simon later grumbled.

Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara followed Simon’s lead, and once Ben got into full screamo mode and really let it rip, Heidi also appeared to no longer connect to Ben’s zesty message, so she too buzzed him.

Despite all four judges not having an appetite for the cheesy song, the audience was all for it as they eventually broke out into a chant, screaming "Parmesan! Parmesan! Parmesan!"

Ultimately, Heidi, Sofia and Simon decided to give the people what they want. No, not more parmesan. But history was made when Lapidus managed to turn four red X's into three yeses.

"You know what? I want to kill you right now, because I can’t get that [chorus] out of my brain," Simon blurted. "Take the X away. I am giving you a yes."