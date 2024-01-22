‘Cheer’ Coach Monica Aldama’s Son Indicted On 10 Counts Of Child Porn Possession

'Cheer' star Monica Aldama's son, Austin Aldama, has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in Texas.

Disturbing details are outlined in recent legal documents obtained by The Blast, indicating that he was arrested and booked in Navarro County on 10 counts of possession of child pornography based on a grand jury indictment.

Austin Aldama Slammed With Conditions Following Child Pornography Indictment

Austin was booked into the county jail, where he posed for a mugshot before being released on bond with conditions. These conditions include random drug testing and voluntary searches of his phone and computer.

Additionally, he is prohibited from viewing pornographic images through any means. Legal documents reveal that prosecutors cite evidence, including several videos with file names describing children under the age of ten engaged in explicit acts.

As of now, the 27-year-old has not been arraigned, and he has not entered a plea. It is worth noting that Austin, a graduate of Texas Tech University, shot into the limelight for accompanying his mother on cheer team tours.

He is one of the two children that Monica shares with her husband of three decades, Chris Aldama, with their union predating her role as the head coach of the Navarro Bulldogs cheer team. The couple, who met in middle school and dated through their school years, tied the knot in January 1994.

Chris holds a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Southwest Texas State University and initially worked as the Chief Officer at Ellis County Juvenile Services from 1994 to 2009. He then gained employment at the Community Supervision and Corrections Department of Navarro County in February 2009.

In addition to his professional role, he is an accomplished guitarist, contributing to the band Courtney Prater and The Sidetracks. Monica and Chris faced challenges as responsibilities increased. Experiencing a rough patch in 2006, the couple briefly divorced. Despite this, they successfully reconciled their differences and remarried a year later.

In her 2022 book "Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach," Monica shared insights, stating, "Having babies can be one of the hardest times of your life. You don't sleep. You worry. I was working a lot while we were trying to raise these young children. And our marriage suffered."

In October 2020, she dedicated a dance performance on "Dancing with the Stars" season 29 to her husband, opening up about the challenges they faced during that turbulent period. With this latest problem in their family life, fans are anxious to see how Monica will handle it publicly.

Monica Reportedly Asked A Sexually Assaulted Team Member To 'Keep Quiet' About Her Experience

The last time the coach from Netflix's "Cheer" was entangled in a sexual assault scandal, it was due to accusations suggesting she instructed a victim to remain silent.

As reported by The Blast, she served as a confidant for student and cheerleader Madi Lane, who disclosed to her that her teammate Salvatore "Salvo" Amico sexually assaulted her during her first semester at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

The assault, as Madi recounted, occurred in 2021 after her former roommate invited a group of guys to their dorm room following a night of partying.

Madi asserted that while she did not participate in the gathering and stayed in her room, it did not stop Salvatore from entering without permission. He climbed into her bed and started removing her clothes, and despite her screams and pleas for him to stop, Salvatore allegedly did not accept her refusal.

When Madi approached Monica about the incident, the latter allegedly responded, "Let's not make this a big deal. I want the best for you, and I will help you cheer wherever you want."

Feeling it was in her best interest, the cheerleader chose to leave the team entirely. Since Monica's parting words to the affected athlete were allegedly, "Keep quiet," Madi took it as a condition for her to continue cheering at the college level.

Madi also claimed that another teammate and popular figure on "Cheer," Maddy Brum, echoed the same threat, prompting her to transition to the University of Texas at Permian Basin's cheer team and pursue her studies there.

However, she maintains that her dream of competing at a nationally ranked level has been shattered because former teammates and coaches allegedly "blackballed" her, hindering her chances of joining other cheer programs.

The case is pending.