Check out these spooky lakeshore events in October

HOLLAND — Fall has arrived in West Michigan. That means apple picking, corn mazes, drinking endless amounts of cider, and all things pumpkin spice and trick-or-treating.

Here's a smattering of local fall events to enjoy:

Fennville’s Annual Goose Festival: Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 12-15 in downtown Fennville. Celebrate fall with a weekend-long event that includes carnival rides, games, live music, food, drinks and more. Visit fennvillegoosefestival.com for a complete schedule.Slightly Spooky Cemetery Tour: 10-11 a.m. Oct. 14 and 21 at Pilgrim Home Cemetery, 370 E. 16th St. in Holland. Join Holland Museum for these spooky, historical and family-friendly walking tours. Dress appropriate for the weather. Cost is $5 per person and registration is required.

Fellinlove Farm's Not So Spooky Trail: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 14 and 21 at Fellinlove Farm, 6364 144th Ave. in Holland. Find the Halloween Unicorn, visit a diverse range of animals and walk the nature trails.

Treats and Trails: 2-7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Outdoor Discovery Center, 4214 56th St. in Holland. Bring the entire family for a walk along the trails with wildlife encounters, games, s’mores and more. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes. Cost is $10 per family.

Haunted Nights at Crisp Country Acres: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 21 at 888 120th Ave. in Holland. Be prepared for scared as you explore the corn maze and ride the spooky wagon in the dark. Donuts and cider available for purchase. Cost is $12 per person.

Pride Halloween Party: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24 at OOTL’s Community Center, 451 Columbia Ave. in Holland. Visit for a night of fun for all ages. The party includes music, games, crafts, snacks, a costume contest and more.

Critter Barn's Boo at the Barn: 1-8 p.m. Oct. 27 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 28 at 2950 80th Ave. in Zeeland. Come out for decorations, costumes, candy and visits with the animals. Don't miss Critter Barn’s Spook-tacular Barn Trail. Cost is $8.

Quality Car Wash Tunnel of Terror: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 27-28 at 705 Chicago Drive in Holland. This truly horrifying trip is back for another annual rendition. Cost is $20 per vehicle.

Hauntings and History Nights at The Felt Estate: 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 27-29, at 6597 138th Ave. in Holland. Rumors abound that Felt Mansion is haunted. For $30 per person, you can hear firsthand accounts and see the mansion, carriage house and grounds in the dark of night.

Zombie Bike Ride: 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at Isabel’s Market and Eatery, 310 Blue Star Highway in Douglas. Zombies of all ages are invited to take the three-mile ride along Lake Michigan and through downtown Douglas. Hot cider, hot chocolate, coffee and donuts served at registration. Cost is $20 per rider.

Trick-or-Treating Downtown Holland: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 28 on Eighth Street. Bust out your costumes and head downtown, as close to 50 businesses and organizations hand out candy this year. Event is held rain or shine.

Halloween Fun in Douglas: 12-3 p.m. Oct. 28 at 25 Center St. in Douglas. Starts at Kim Neuens Design and Interior and includes music, a spider web-covered alley, crafts, a giant booger box, a live Zoltar and more.

Halloween Festival: Oct. 28 in Saugatuck. Grab the family and head downtown for some trick-or-treating. There will be a costume contest with prizes at Wicks Park and a downtown scavenger hunt.

Douglas Halloween Parade for Adults: 10 p.m. Oct. 28 at 86 W. Center St. in Douglas. This parade has quickly turned into one of the biggest events of the year in West Michigan. Join the lineup starting at 9 p.m. Not appropriate for children.

Crane Orchards Trunk-or-Treat: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Crane Orchards U-Pick and Corn Maze, 6054 124th Ave. in Fennville. This annual event is free and for all ages.

Downtown Zeeland Trick-or-Treat: 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31 on Main Street in downtown Zeeland. Enjoy including cider and donuts, trick-or-treating at participating businesses and photo stations.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Check out these spooky lakeshore events in October