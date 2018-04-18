Check out these photos of Jonah Hill and Emma Stone in new Netflix series 'Maniac'

There have been several pictures from the set of Jonah Hill’s new series Maniac but now Netflix has revealed the first official photos.

Cary Fukunaga is at the helm of this black comedy series, written by Patrick Somerville, based on the television series of the same name by Hakon Bast Mossige and Espen PA Lervaag.

Emma Stone co-stars in the 10-part Netflix show which follows two strangers caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry.

Maniac will premiere on Netflix later this year.

READ MORE

The Russos talk ‘Avengers 4’ title, discuss Phase 4 (exclusive)

Silver Surfer is not in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, say The Russos (exclusive)

Paul Bettany discusses Vision’s style and ‘manhood’ (exclusive)