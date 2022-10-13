Check Out the First Poster for ‘The Little Mermaid’ Featuring Halle Bailey

Disney revealed its stunning first photo for its live-action remake of The Little Mermaid on Thursday (Oct. 13), and the aquatic snap features Halle Bailey as Ariel, sitting on a rock, gazing up above the waves into the sunlight.

“Words can’t describe how immensely honored I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Come under the sea with me, in theaters May 26, 2023,” Bailey captioned the poster, which she shared to Twitter.

The grown-ish actress’ casting in the lead role in the live-action remake was first announced two years ago in July 2019. “After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” said director Rob Marshall in a statement, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Last month, Bailey hosted a Q&A session on her YouTube channel, where she shared her thoughts on the coveted role. In response to the sweet reactions circulating online showing young Black girls see a mermaid princess who looks like them, the Chloe x Halle star said she loves it. “It’s a crazy feeling, really, to see all of the babies’ reactions to just the teaser and, you know, it’s really overwhelming,” she shared. “I’ve just been crying at all of the videos that you guys have been sending me. All of my friends have been sending me all these TikToks and reactions, and I’m just overjoyed and overwhelmed and filled with so much gratitude.”

The upcoming film also stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as villain Ursula, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and more.

