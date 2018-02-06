Check out Deadpool 2's new '80s poster and every other pop culture reference the campaign has made

The new Deadpool 2 poster has arrived and its just as pop cultured as ever.

The image sees the R-rated Marvel hero pulling his best Flashdance pose, reenacting the famous stripping scene where Alex pulls a chain and water cascades down onto her while reclining on a chair.

In Deadpool’s case, the water is replaced by empty bullet cases but the thrust of his body is just as strong.

View photos Deadpool 2’s new poster references Flashdance More

20th Century Fox and Ryan Reynolds have often looked to pop culture for marketing inspiration, and here’s a round up of some of the best since Wade Wilson first burst onto our screens in his own movie in 2016.

Bob Ross





The first teaser trailer featured Deadpool doing a Bob Ross (the American art and TV host) impression, but obviously with a lot more profanity.

Super Bowl

View photos Deadpool Super Bowl tweets More

There were reports that the first full length Deadpool 2 trailer would debut during the Super Bowl but instead we got some live-tweeting of the game from the official Twitter handle.

Betty White

Happy Birthday to the one and only @BettyMWhite. Cheers to another year of ‘Tinis and Weenies! pic.twitter.com/vf3gP0G6pZ — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) January 17, 2018





Apparently Deadpool is a massive Golden Girls fan, hence why he marked Betty White’s birthday with a special “‘tinis and weenies” tribute.

The Creation of Adam

Some might call this creation a masterpiece, but to me it’s just well hung art to be shared with the world. pic.twitter.com/O7ezRdGXX2 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017





They certainly like art in Deadpool HQ and this time someone reimagined Michaelangelo’s The Creation of Adam with the red and black hero and his new pal Cable (Josh Brolin)

The Magical Kingdom

Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn. pic.twitter.com/2bEAAcZrUv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017





To mark the acquisition of the Fox by Disney, Reynolds posted a tweet that definitely wouldn’t be approved by old Walt if he was still around. Will be interesting to see if the studio tries to make the actor rein in the bawdy social media posts.

Good Housekeeping