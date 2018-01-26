Check out Brie Larson in Captain Marvel's green costume

From Digital Spy

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel super-suit is quite an unexpected colour in a first-look photo.

Her character Carol Danvers is best known for a multi-coloured costume embossed with stripes of red, blue and gold, but Captain Marvel looks very different in an on-set photo published by the New York Post:

See the first photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel https://t.co/M5PysAdUR7 pic.twitter.com/4FWoU8lTMX - Page Six (@PageSix) January 25, 2018

Yes, that is a very, very, very green-coloured suit but it's not actually a deviation from the comics. Marvel Comics fans will likely know that Carol's original Kree suit was green, before she adopted the brighter look.

This photo was filmed on-set in Atlanta on Wednesday (January 24), and follows on the heels of the actress herself sharing a look at the flight training she's been going through.

Learning how to fly. pic.twitter.com/D7ivzXJOHs - Brie Larson (@brielarson) January 23, 2018

The green colouring of her suit points to a shifting timeline for the character between her earliest days as a superhero and her current days as one of the most powerful characters in the MCU.

Captain Marvel will take place partially in the 1990s, prior to the age of heroes and even before Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) lost one of his eyes. That likely explains the two different costumes.

Larson will also be appearing as Carol Danvers in Avengers 4, and will apparently have a massive role in the events that will reshape the very fabric of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

View photos Photo credit: Getty Images / Marvel Comics More

"[Captain Marvel is] going to be a big part of heading towards this epic conclusion and epic finale of 22 movies over the course of 10 years," Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently promised. "That is the focus for the next six movies we have to finish and get out.

"Really, the focus now is on delivering Captain Marvel and then bringing Captain Marvel's story into the finale of everything we've started thus far."

Captain Marvel will be released on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 hitting cinemas on May 3, 2019.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.