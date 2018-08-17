Check out America’s first dog cafe — coffee with a side of cuddles

America’s very first “dog cafe” makes sipping a cup of coffee way more magical.

Los Angeles-based The Dog Cafe serves as a halfway home for pups in search of humans. Their mission puts a twist on pet adoption, reinventing how people connect with rescues by serving up coffee along with cuddle time. They work closely with volunteers at local kill shelters to rescue dogs in need, regardless of age, breed, or behavioral issue.

Visit virtually with our video above — and just try not to fall in love with the little mutt Vienna. If you’re in the L.A.-area snag a spot with an online reservation ($15 per person, drinks are separate). The cover charge goes towards providing a home, medical care, food, toys, etc., for their furry residents. The business is nonprofit; all proceeds go towards helping the dogs.





“We know our rescues extremely well and can match adopters with their perfect puppy-soulmate,” the website proudly promises. Follow them on Instagram for sweet snaps to show their success stories.





People who just need a puppy fix for an afternoon are also welcome; adoption plans are not a must.

The Dog Cafe is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more about the awesome work they are doing on their website and Instagram.

