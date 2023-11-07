Chase Stokes Says Kelsea Ballerini Is ‘Actively Waiting’ For His CFDA Awards Outfit Pic

Chase Stokes is shutting down the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in his blue suit, but what does his girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini think about it? "You know, today was a crazy day and I had a fitting for a bunch of stuff, so she's waiting actively right now for a picture, so sorry babe, sorry babe, it's coming I swear," he told Access Hollywood guest correspondent Tunde Oyeneyin. The "Outer Banks" star also broke down his suit and revealed how Serena Williams, who is receiving the CFDA's 2023 Fashion Icon Award, has inspired him.

