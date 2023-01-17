Chase Chrisley Affirms 'God Is with Us' as Parents Julie and Todd Spend First Day in Prison

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: (L-R) Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chase Chrisley is keeping the faith on his parents Todd and Julie's first days in prison.

The 26-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star reshared a post which stated, "God is with us" from the bible verse Matthew 1:23 on his Instagram Story Tuesday.

The message comes as Todd, 54, checked into the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola to begin his 12-year prison sentence, and Julie, 50, reported to the Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna to serve seven years.

The Chrisleys were sentenced in November, five months after a jury convicted the couple of a multimillion dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme. Both Todd and Julie have also been ordered to serve an additional 16 months of probation following their release from prison.

Chase Chrisley Affirms 'God Is with Us' on Parents' Julie and Todd's First Day in Prison

Chase Chrisley/Instagram

RELATED: Todd and Julie Chrisley Report to Prison to Serve Out Sentences for Fraud and Tax Evasion Convictions

Following his parents' sentencing in the fall, Chase reshared a post about how loved ones can "unexpectedly be taken from you" on his Instagram Story.

The anecdote chronicled a conversation between two friends in which a man encourages his friend to make dinner for his wife and not take her love for granted.

"It took me a few minutes to realize we were no longer talking about dinner," the story read, in part. "It was about going out of your way to do something for someone you love because at any moment, they could unexpectedly be taken from you."

Chase Chrisley Ponders Loved Ones Being 'Unexpectedly Taken from You' Days After Parents' Sentencing

Chase Chrisley/instagram

The tale concludes with some simple advice to readers. "Next time someone you love wants to go for a walk or watch a football game or play a board game or just put your phone down and give them your undivided attention, just do it."

RELATED: Chase Chrisley Addresses Parents Todd and Julie's Prison Sentences for First Time: A 'Terrible Situation'

In December, Chase opened up his reason for not immediately speaking out about his parents' sentencing on his sister Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast.

Story continues

"I think that I don't owe anybody an explanation. I don't owe the public an explanation. I don't need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and that I love," he shared at the time. "Obviously, what we have been going through is hell. It is a terrible, terrible situation. But I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chase continued, "I feel like throughout everything that we have been going through, it has made me appreciate things I did not appreciate as much in the past. It's made me do a lot of reflecting and just kind of figuring out who I am now as a man and who I wanna be in 10 years, and then 10 years from there and 10 years from there."

The reality star said he's "not going to worry about what everybody else [in] all the world is thinking and saying" about him.