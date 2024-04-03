Char's Has the Blues is set to reopen as a neighborhood bar: 'If the walls could talk'

There’s a sign outside the cozy little Melrose District bar on Seventh Avenue that says “Respect the past” on one side and “Embrace the future” on the other.

For 35 years, that building was a cherished part of Phoenix culture, hosting R&B, blues, soul and funk acts as Char’s Has the Blues.

The scene inside what should have been the living room at 4631 N. Seventh Ave. was the stuff of local legends with its crowded parquet dance floor inches from the live musicians throwing down.

In 2020, David Cameron and his business partner, San Diego-based real estate broker Peter Valleau, bought the business, changed the name to Char’s Live and reopened as a nightclub, after major renovations, in February 2022.

Things didn’t go as well for Cameron as it had for the previous owners in the venue’s glory days.

Cameron listed the business with HUB Commercial in November 2023.

Char's Has the Blues plans to reopen at Smith's on 7th Bar & Lounge

In early March, Brandon Smith and Tommy Glynn purchased Char's from Cameron.

They’re hoping to open as Smith’s on 7th Bar & Lounge within two weeks.

“Once we get the fire department to come in, give us an inspection and sign off, that's probably the last thing that we're waiting on,” Smith says.

There are no plans to have live music.

Big Pete Pearson performs at Chars LIVE on the club's opening weekend on Feb. 5, 2022.

“Neither of us had that background,” Smith says. "My background is running a bar. So it just wasn't in the cards for us to do that. That was actually the first question I asked when we toured the place because it wasn't something I ever envisioned myself doing or necessarily wanted to do. I was more about just having a nice chill vibe."

There were live bands at Seamus McCaffrey's in downtown Phoenix, where Smith tended bar for 15 years. And he's seen how that can drive the regulars away.

"We're trying to create more of a regulars kind of bar, if that makes sense," he says.

How Char's got the blues: The story of a legendary Phoenix nightclub, now called Chars Live

'We want to respect the building and everything that happened here'

Smith lives in the Melrose District’s Grandview neighborhood just west of Seventh Avenue.

He’d been looking to open a neighborhood bar when he saw Cameron’s listing.

“We just wanted to bring something to this side of the strip,” he says.

Although he’d never been to Char’s, Smith was familiar with its history and what it meant to local music culture.

"People definitely loved that place, especially when it was Char's Has the Blues," Smith says.

Chars LIVE on the club's opening weekend on Feb. 5, 2022.

"We know it's special to a lot of people. That's where we get the whole 'respect the past' on our marquee. And then the other side, we have 'embrace the future.' All good things must come to an end at some point. We want to respect the building and everything that happened here, but put our own mark on it.”

Char's Live tried to keep that legacy alive and couldn't make a go of it.

"We feel like it already had a second opportunity," Smith says. So now we're looking at the building as a possible new history that we can create in a space that if the walls could talk, those voices would say really good things about what we're gonna do."

'I should do this for myself instead of doing it for someone else'

Glynn was born and raised in Phoenix but lives in Flagstaff, where he owns and operates NiMarco’s Pizza.

Smith has tended bar for more than 20 years in Phoenix. Since leaving Seamus McCaffrey’s, he’s spent more than three years at McKenzie’s Midtown Tavern and two years at Chambers Bohemian Whiskey Lounge & Kitchen, working part-time at both businesses.

“One day, I said, 'You know what? I should do this for myself instead of doing it for someone else,’” Smith says. “I found out this was for sale on Thanksgiving and messaged Tommy. I was like, 'Do you want to buy a bar with me? He kind of chuckled. A week later, we were touring it.”

As Glynn recalls the conversation, “Brandon kind of came to me for maybe some advice in the setup of the business phase. And I'm pretty good at turning a wrench. So I've been coming down here about half the week for the last few weeks to help him get things set up.”

They’ve been hustling to get it all done in time to open, but they had a head start.

“David Cameron and his partner did a great remodel,” Smith says. “We just felt it needed a few more things. Like, that patio was just horrendous. Now it's gonna be nice and clean and fresh with new patio furniture.”

Glynn says it’s been a smooth transition.

“David has been helpful and responsive, just helping us get our thing going,” Glynn says.

What to expect at Smith's on 7th Bar & Lounge

They’ve retiled what was once the parquet dance floor and installed a few more televisions.

They also got rid of the stage.

“We’re gonna put a dartboard there,” Smith says.

Two other dartboards will be going where the green room used to be.

They’re replacing the Kegerator with taps.

Eventually, they’ll have a karaoke room for private parties in the side lounge.

Smith’s on 7th will be open seven nights a week until 2 a.m. and won’t be serving food.

“They didn't really have it set up for a kitchen,” Smith says. “And there's enough restaurants in the Melrose area. We're not trying to compete with anyone in that sense. We just want to be a good place to stop and get a drink before you go to dinner somewhere or after you go to dinner somewhere."

It’s all about building a neighborhood spot where people will feel comfortable and welcome.

“I have a bunch of really good seasoned bartenders joining the team,” Smith says. “It's literally going to be something for everyone. We're gonna have cheap wells, nice cocktails, cheap beer, good beer. We're just trying to put our little mark on the bar scene. I figured I already have enough experience in it. Might as well give it a go.”

