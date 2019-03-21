Charo Thanks Fans in Emotional First Video Since Her Husband’s Death

A month after the death of her husband, Charo returned to Instagram to thank her fans and promise she will continue performing.Kjell Rasten, Charo’s husband of more than 40 years, died by suicide on Feb. 18. The actress, comedian and singer has been largely silent on social media since then, but on Wednesday, she posted her first video to Instagramn in more than a month.“Hola amigos. It’s been a month since my husband died. It’s very very hard. I want to thank you with all my heart, for your help, your prayer, your support. That kept me going. Thank you, thank you, thank you very much. I’ve been meditating all this month, and I want to let you know that my husband support my music,” she said, visibly on the edge of tears.Also Read: Félicité Tomlinson, Model and Sister of One Direction Singer Louis Tomlinson, Dies at 18Rasten, Charo continued, was “so happy for me because he know that I’m happy when I’m performing. And in his honor, I want to share with you, that I will continue… for the love that I have for entertaining. It make people happy. Thank you with all my heart, and God bless you all.”After Rasten’s death, Charo said in a statement that his health had declined in recent years, and subsequent depression and the effects of his medication “became too much for him.”“Please, if anyone you know and love is suffering from depression or illness, hold them close, tell them you love them with all your heart and that the world is better because they are in it,” She continued. “Get any help you can. Suicide is not the answer. Thank you all so much for you love and concern. Thank you.”Charo, born María del Rosario Pilar Martínez Molina Baeza, married Rasten in 1978.Watch her video below:View this post on Instagram Hola amigos, this message is to let you know that I love you all! Thank you for your support. I want to tell you that life is very beautiful and we should enjoy every Single day and I look forward to sharing my days with you, my friends! Mucho amor!A post shared by Charo (@officialcharo) on Mar 20, 2019 at 5:13pm PDTRead original story Charo Thanks Fans in Emotional First Video Since Her Husband’s Death At TheWrap

Kjell Rasten, Charo’s husband of more than 40 years, died by suicide on Feb. 18. The actress, comedian and singer has been largely silent on social media since then, but on Wednesday, she posted her first video to Instagramn in more than a month.

“Hola amigos. It’s been a month since my husband died. It’s very very hard. I want to thank you with all my heart, for your help, your prayer, your support. That kept me going. Thank you, thank you, thank you very much. I’ve been meditating all this month, and I want to let you know that my husband support my music,” she said, visibly on the edge of tears.

Rasten, Charo continued, was “so happy for me because he know that I’m happy when I’m performing. And in his honor, I want to share with you, that I will continue… for the love that I have for entertaining. It make people happy. Thank you with all my heart, and God bless you all.”

After Rasten’s death, Charo said in a statement that his health had declined in recent years, and subsequent depression and the effects of his medication “became too much for him.”

“Please, if anyone you know and love is suffering from depression or illness, hold them close, tell them you love them with all your heart and that the world is better because they are in it,” She continued. “Get any help you can. Suicide is not the answer. Thank you all so much for you love and concern. Thank you.”

Charo, born María del Rosario Pilar Martínez Molina Baeza, married Rasten in 1978.

Hola amigos, this message is to let you know that I love you all! Thank you for your support. I want to tell you that life is very beautiful and we should enjoy every Single day and I look forward to sharing my days with you, my friends! Mucho amor!

