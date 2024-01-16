Charlotte St. Martin to Retire as President of the Broadway League

After nearly two decades leading the Broadway League, Charlotte St. Martin is stepping down.

The League announced her Feb. 16 retirement on Tuesday, along with the news that Jason Laks, the League’s executive vice president and general counsel, will serve as acting president as the Board conducts its search for a leader.

St. Martin helmed the national trade organization representing theaters and producers for 18 years. Following her retirement, she is expected to continue on in an advisory capacity for special events through the 2024 Tony Awards.

“While there is never a good moment for an executive who has spent a great deal of time in their role to resign, it is the appropriate time for me. It is truly the most difficult decision as I love the League, the staff, and of course, the industry that we have supported,” St. Martin said in a statement. “I am very proud of our League team and the successes we have shared and know they will continue to provide the League with the highest level of commitment for which they are known. It has been the honor of my career to lead this organization, and I am grateful for all that we have accomplished together.”

St. Martin began her tenure in 2006 as executive director of the League, before coming to serve as president in 2015. Before joining the organization, she had spent three decades in the hospitality industry, becoming one of the highest-ranking women during her time working with Loews Hotels. That includes serving as executive vice president of operations and marketing, and president and CEO of Loews Anatole Hotel.

In her nearly 20 years with the Broadway organization, which was founded in 1930, she most recently helped steer the community through the 18-month pandemic shutdown. But St. Martin has also been involved in supporting, expanding or spearheading new development, mentorship and educational programs. That includes the High School shadowing program, the Jimmy Awards, the launch of Broadway.org, ¡Viva! Broadway, Broadway Bridges and more.

“Charlotte’s remarkable leadership over these past 18 years will have a lasting impact on the League and the Broadway industry,” said the current chair of the Broadway League’s board of governors, Kristin Caskey. “When Broadway shut down for two years during the pandemic, it was under Charlotte’s stead fast leadership that the League helped create the Shuttered Venues Operations Grant and the New York City Musical and Theatrical Production Tax Credit, two vitally important initiatives that ensured the successful return of our industry.

“We are immensely grateful for her tireless efforts and deep devotion to our community,” the statement continued. “I know I speak on behalf of our membership when we celebrate her indelible legacy and wish her great happiness in this next chapter.”

