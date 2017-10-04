Charlotte Church Marries Johnny Powell: See the Heartwarming Pic

Charlotte Church is a beaming bride!

The 31-year-old classical singer shared a picture of her marrying musician Johnny Powell on Wednesday, looking beautiful in an off-the-shoulder wedding dress and a flower crown. Church smiles big in the happy photo, as she holds hands with her new husband.

"Seriously happy people," she captioned the snap, which she also revealed was taken by her cousin Elliot.

Seriously happy people pic.twitter.com/zcZ56CERAA — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) October 4, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Theroux Dishes on the Benefits of His Secret Wedding to Jennifer Aniston

The couple has been dating since 2010. In June, Church sadly announced she had a miscarriage just weeks after announcing the two were expecting. It would have been her third child, as she shares a 10-year-old daughter, Ruby, and 8-year-old son, Dexter, with ex-boyfriend Gavin Henson.

"Charlotte and Jonny [Powell] are very sad to announce that they lost their baby," a statement posted to the Welsh singer's Twitter account read. "Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."

It's great to see Church and Powell so happy and clearly in love!

Charlotte Church Loses Her Baby Weeks After Announcing Pregnancy

In March, ET spoke to actor Dave Franco, who also had a secret wedding to his longtime love, actress Alison Brie.

Watch below:

Related Articles