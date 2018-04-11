Charlize Theron on Plans for ‘Atomic Blonde’ Sequel and Growing Up as a ‘Privileged White Person’

Statuesque South African movie star and SFFILM tribute recipient Charlize Theron strode out on stage April 8 at San Francisco’s Castro Theater rocking leather shorts and looking every inch the fearless actress-producer, capable of taking on roles ranging from real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos to depressed mother-of-three Marlo Moreau in Jason Reitman’s “Tully.” However, as she demonstrated in our wide-ranging conversation, appearances can be deceiving.

“Tully” (Focus Features, May 4) is her second collaboration with screenwriter Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman; Roger Ebert described their first, “Young Adult” (Paramount, 2011), as a “fearless character study” in which Theron was not only “one of the best actors now working” but also was “flawless at playing a cringe-inducing monster.”

Theron’s never been afraid of her dark side and describes a recent spate of femme villains as her “bitch period,” including the evil queen in “Snow White and the Huntsman,” one-armed Imperator Furiosa in “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and the tough powerhouse women in Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus” and F. Gary Gray’s global blockbuster “Fate of the Furious.”

Theron has produced some 16 projects since “Monster,” including Netflix series “Mindhunter,” which she brought to David Fincher, figuring the director of “Zodiac” might be as obsessed with serial killers as she was. “We’re getting ready for Season Two,” she said. “Dream big, motherfuckers!”

Theron’s first language was Afrikaans; she had to brush up her English when she moved to New York at 19 to study at the Joffrey Ballet. Before that, she modeled in Milan in order to escape from her hardscrabble country upbringing outside Johannesburg. (Famously, her mother shot and killed her abusive, alcoholic father in self-defense when she was 16.) All Theron originally sought from acting, she told the crowd at the often-profane tribute, “was to pay my rent and not have to be a waitress.”

Early dance training boosted Theron’s athletic prowess. Her mother put her in a ballet class at four; she was a natural performer. “What dance gave me was a safe place to explore,” she said. “It was innocent, and later it was a place to escape my home life and the trauma of being a teenager. I could use my body to work through things, it gave me a great understanding of the space I take up, and the power I had in that space, and how much you can say with a hand movement or how you move your head.”

She used that strength on “Fury Road,” and even more so on martial-arts actioner “Atomic Blonde.” “I have the muscle memory, but I hadn’t done anything like that for many years,” she said. “The strength level was starting from scratch. I do have the discipline, dance teaches you that. I don’t like people telling me there’s something that I can’t do. I thrive in that environment.”

After a tough day of taking hits she went home and when her two kids (now age two and six) jumped on her and jabbed their knees in her ribs, she fought back tears. Her mother asked her, “Is it really worth it?”

Yes, she told the movie theater: “We’re working on a sequel.”

Looking back on her early years acting in such films as “Two Days in the Valley,” she recalls being “naive.” If only, she said, the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements “had happened 20 — or 40 — years ago!”

“The first time I was on a set, I remember not knowing anything,” she said. “From that moment on I was, ‘What is a mark, what is a baby on a stick?’ I was fascinated by everything, I was lucky enough to have producers who didn’t belittle me and became mentors and guided me through the first decade of my career.”

Theron thanked her late manager J.J. Harris for bringing her “Monster,” which Theron didn’t think she could do, she said: “I wanted to produce ‘Monster’ because of the fear I had. I had gone out on a limb so many times, and nobody ever protected me. Patty and I had a great partnership jumping off the cliff together. She was a first-time filmmaker. I realized if I going to complain about this, I had to do this for myself.”

Her two Oscar nominations come from movies directed by women. She won the Oscar as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in “Monster,” becoming the first South African to win a major acting category, and also received a nomination for Niki Caro’s sexual harassment drama “North Country.”