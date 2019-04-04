Charlize Theron Says She Wants Someone to 'Step Up' and Date Her (Exclusive)

Charlize Theron is ready for her next relationship.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the actress and her Long Shot co-star, Seth Rogen, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday, where she revealed that she's waiting for someone to "step up" and date her.

In Long Shot, Rogen plays a man who courts his childhood love and former babysitter, who is now running for President -- but Theron said that in reality, she's been out of the dating pool for so song that courting her would be anything but a "long shot."

"I've been single for 10 years, it's not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up," she said. "I'm shockingly available."

"She's out there," Rogen added.

"I've made it very clear," Theron insisted.

The actress' last public long-term relationship was with Stuart Townsend, whom she met on the set of the 2002 film, Trapped. They split in 2010. She started dating Sean Penn in December 2013, and announced her engagement to him the following year, though they split in 2015.

While Theron is apparently looking for love, Rogen has been having fun playing her love interest. As he told ET on Thursday, he's been making a little more of an effort promoting this movie with her.

"I was highly aware I was going to be standing next to Charlize for a lot of pictures. I always have that image in my head of us like Beyonce next to Ed Sheeran in a T-shirt and I was like, 'I don't want that,'" he joked.

It's Theron, however, who found herself trying to up her game after a puppy-filled interview went wrong earlier this week. The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself covering her chest as a couple of pups play-fought in her arms.

"A puppy bit my boob off. How’s your Monday going?" she captioned the pic.

"By the way, my kids actually did think it was off and then asked many questions afterwards," Theron told ET. "It's damaged... there's damage. There is damage in this area, yes. But I still love the puppy and the puppy should find a good home and I don't blame the puppy. I blame my boob."

Long Shot hits theaters on May 3. See more in the video below.

