Charlize Theron Says She Is 'Shockingly' Single and Ready to Date: Somebody Needs to 'Step Up'

Charlize Theron is looking to date but is only interested in those brave enough to ask.

The 43-year-old actress spoke about her dating life to Entertainment Tonight while at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday. Theron, who was promoting her upcoming film Long Shot, admitted finding a date wasn’t as easy as it looked.

“I’ve been single for 10 years, it’s not a long shot,” Theron said. “Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up.”

She added, “I’m shockingly available.”

Her Long Shot costar Seth Rogen was on hand to agree, saying, “She’s out there!”

Theron replied, “I’ve made it very clear.”

It has actually been less than 10 years since the star was single and ready to mingle. The Oscar-winner’s last serious relationship was with Sean Penn. The two began dating in 2013 and announced their engagement a year later. They split in June 2015.

The actress had a long-term relationship with actor Stuart Townsend after meeting him on the set of their 2002 film Trapped. They broke up in 2010.

Rumors swirled earlier this year that Theron was dating Brad Pitt after they shot an ad for watch company Breitling along with Adam Driver.

A source told PEOPLE the two were never romantically involved, saying, “They have not been out together recently, and were never dating.”

“Reports of them bring involved romantically are false,” the insider added.

While Theron may not be dating right now, she definitely keeps busy as a mom to her two young children, Jackson, 7, and August, 3 — as well as her increasingly busy acting career.

The actress next stars as a presidential candidate looking for love in Long Shot opposite Rogen, who plays the man she used to babysit and now wants to hire as her speechwriter.

Long Shot hits theaters on May 3.