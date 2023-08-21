Charlize Theron knows her face is changing — and it's not because of 'bad plastic surgery'

In an era of "Ozempic face" and buccal fat removal, Charlize Theron says she's enjoying a radical, transformative cosmetic procedure: aging.

The "Max Max: Fury Road" star has weighed in on rumors that she went under the knife and how she naturally embraces age, despite what critics think. "My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging," she told Allure.

"People think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘B—, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery,'" she said. "This is just what happens.”

Theron, 48, also told the magazine she takes issue with the differences men and women face when it comes to growing older. According to the "Fast X" actor, "Women want to age in a way that feels right to them."

She added: "I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey."

The actor also opened up about how she has experienced more difficulty losing weight for movie roles as she has got older, and lamented not being as nimble and indestructible as her younger self was. Like a number of her Hollywood peers, Theron prides herself on doing most of her own stunt work.

"I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow," she said. "Now, if I don’t work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can’t walk. I can’t sit down on the toilet."

On the other side of plastic surgery transparency, "Kardashians" star Kylie Jenner revealed last month that she had gone under the knife, after years of denying speculation. In an episode of Hulu's "The Kardahsians," the makeup mogul and mother of two said she had work done on her breasts.

“I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” she said. "I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children.”

She continued by saying she would be "heartbroken" should her daughter, Stormi, undergo cosmetic surgery. "I wish I could be her and do it all differently, ‘cause I wouldn’t touch anything," Jenner said.

