Charlize Theron is everybody's exhausted mom in first 'Tully' trailer

Over the past two years, Charlize Theron has firmly established herself as American cinema’s reigning action queen courtesy of standout performances in Mad Max: Fury Road and Atomic Blonde. Nonetheless, she also continues to be one of Hollywood’s most versatile actresses, and the Oscar winner will be getting back to more dramatic material — albeit with a definite comedic edge — this April, when she stars in Tully, a saga about motherhood that’s just released its tantalizing first teaser.

“From the people who brought you Juno and Young Adult,” announces the above clip, and while that fact may not resonate as a positive for all moviegoers, it certainly suggests the sort of serious but sarcastic tone that’ll define this latest film from director Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody. Looking like a companion piece to Young Adult, which starred Theron as a woman with some serious maturation problems, Tully will focus on the ups and downs experienced by Marlo (Theron), a mom whose life is marked by an exhausting routine of caring for infants, using breast pumps, and maintaining a crowded household, all without much assistance from her husband (Ron Livingston). Help is on the way, however, in the form of Tully (Mackenzie Davis), a nanny who arrives on Marlo’s doorstep in the final scene of the promo like a gift from the gods, a modern-day Mary Poppins.

After two consecutive disappointments (Labor Day; Men, Women and Children), Tully — also co-starring Mark Duplass — seems like a return to more comfortable terrain for director Reitman. And for the always great Theron, it appears she’ll be adding another varied performance to her impressive résumé.

Tully arrives in theaters on April 20.

