Charlize Theron calls idea of arming US teachers ‘outrageous’

Theron spoke on Saturday at the Global Education and Skills Forum being held in Dubai.

Actress Charlize Theron says the idea of arming teachers after recent US school shootings or “adding more guns” to the situation is “so outrageous”.

The South African said: “I have a very personal experience with gun violence. I lost my father to gun violence.”

Everyone should support the #NeverAgain movement, says @CharlizeAfrica. "I'm so happy to see the youth take control with their voice on what's going on with gun control … They're the ones coming up with a solution."

She added: “I just don’t understand when people try to make the conversation, the argument that the fix is more guns. It is so outrageous to me.”

Theron said people should “listen to our kids” to solve the problem, speaking just after three students talked about the February 14 Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.