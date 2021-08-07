Charlize Theron celebrates her 46th birthday with an '80s prom murder mystery party

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Charlize Theron attends CTAOP's Night Out on June 26, 2021 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for CTAOP)

Charlize Theron had the time of her life at her 46th birthday party.

The Monster actress took to Instagram to share details of her intimate celebration, which took place on a boat — and featured a fun, ‘80s-themed murder mystery. The star shared two photos of the celebration, which included a group shot of her guests decked out in bright ‘80s attire.

“Well I never got to go to prom, but this year for my bday my friends decided to change that,” Theron captioned the post. “I love these humans more than words can describe. Only they could know that an 80s prom murder mystery party on a boat is my literal dream birthday. What a family, what a night.”

The Oscar winner, who is mom to daughters Jackson, 8, and August, 4, received plenty of birthday love in the comments section. Andy Cohen wrote, “Happy Birthday, Prom Queen!” Chelsea Handler added, “How fun! Happy birthday, baby!!”

Theron and her family didn’t just have the party on the boat. Earlier this week, the Atomic Blonde star shared a video of herself and her children jumping into the ocean from the top of the ship. She captioned the video, “Me and my girls 4 life.”

In September of last year, the producer opened up on The Drew Barrymore Show about prioritizing parenting over dating, sharing that she hadn’t been in a real relationship for more than five years.

“I can honestly say I don’t feel lonely,” Theron shared in September 2020. “Once I had my children, it’s not that it replaces something, or that it makes you less interested in something else.”

Fortunately for Theron, it seems she has plenty of people to hang with at "prom."