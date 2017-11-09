Charlie Sheen 'watched gay porn featuring young boys', claims Denise Richards

Following allegations that Charlie Sheen molested Corey Haim when he was 13-years-old, it’s emerged that his ex-wife Denise Richards claimed that he watched gay pornography featuring boys who ‘looked underage’.

The claims come from divorce papers, filed in 2005 by Richards after their marriage broke down, and seen by US celebrity news site Radar.

“I told him I discovered some pornography website that he belongs to which I found very disturbing (websites which promoted very young girls, who looked underage to me with pigtails, braces and no pubic hair performing oral sex with each other),” she wrote.

“I also told him about other websites I discovered that he accessed involving gay pornography also involving very young men who also did not look like adults.”

When confronted with her discovery, Richards reportedly said that Sheen ‘did not deny it’.

“I told him as a mother, I found this information very disturbing because we had two young daughters and that I believed he had a serious problem which he needed to deal with and that he should not be around our children,” she continued.

“He reiterated that there was nothing wrong with the sites that he was accessing and that I needed to ‘turn my head’ and ignore it.”

The news comes after a story in the National Enquirer, in which it’s claimed by former actor Dominick Brascia that Sheen had sex with Corey Haim on the set of the movie ‘Lucas’.

View photos

Sheen was 19 at the time, and Haim was 13, making the alleged act a statutory rape.

Brascia said that Haim had confided in him following the encounter.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed ‘Lucas’,” Brascia told the Enquirer.

“He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

A statement to The Hollywood Reporter through his representatives said: “Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations.”

Corey Feldman alluded to the incident in his memoir ‘Coreyography’, writing: “’At some point during the filming [of ‘Lucas,’ Haim] explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was ‘what all guys do’.

“So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew, and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized.”

Feldman has never named Sheen as the man from the story.

Read More:

Richard Dreyfuss’s son accuses Spacey

Uma Thurman “too angry” to discuss scandal

Weinstein hired spies to discredit accusers



