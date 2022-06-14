Charlie Sheen doesn't 'condone' daughter Sami, 18, joining OnlyFans — and blames Denise Richards

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards weigh in on daughter Sami Sheen joining OnlyFans. (Photo: Getty Images/samsheen via Instagram)

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards's 18-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, announced she was joining OnlyFans — and her famous parents had very different responses. In a statement, Charlie called out his ex-wife for Sami's new venture.

"I do not condone this," Charlie says, "but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

The Two and a Half Men star adds, "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."

Richards issued a statement of her own, telling Yahoo Entertainment that Sami is old enough to make her own choices.

"Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum declares. "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices."

On Monday, Sami promoted her new OnlyFans page by posting a bikini photo with the caption: "Click the link in my bio if u wanna see more."

Richards left a message of support on Sami's Instagram page, writing, "Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you."

Sami and Richards recently reconnected after months of estrangement.

Last year, Sami publicly slammed her mom on social media saying she lived in a "hell house," which was "abusive" and made her "insanely depressed." Sami moved in with Charlie.

"Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her," Richards said in February on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained."

However, the Wild Things star said she was holding out hope they would reconnect.

"But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want," Richards continued. "There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen's], there's different rules at that house and that's OK."

Richards added that she did not agree with everything that Sheen does. The actors, who contentiously split in 2005 after three years of marriage, are also parents to 17-year-old daughter, Lola Sheen.