Charlie Sheen Confirms Bringing a ’Lady of the Night’ to Denise Richards’ Home One Thanksgiving

Denise Richards wasn’t exaggerating.

Days after the Wild Things actress, 48, said on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that ex-husband Charlie Sheen once brought a “hooker” to her home for Thanksgiving dinner, the Two and a Half Men star confirmed to PEOPLE that her story is correct.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE — in the form of a poem — on Thursday via his publicist Jeff Ballard, Sheen said Richards’ account “is absolutely true” and that the “lady of the night” he brought to the November celebration was “a bit of a harlot.”

yes,

her story

regarding

Thanksgiving

is absolutely true.

the

turkey I

brought was,

in fact,

a lady of the night

and a bit of a harlot.

the

thighs

were especially

robust.

RELATED: Denise Richards on Finding Love Again After Her Divorce from Charlie Sheen: ‘I Was Never Bitter’

On Tuesday’s episode of the Bravo reality series, Richards recounted the bizarre story, telling her friend (and ex-boyfriend) Patrick Muldoon that Sheen, 53, had aged her “terribly.”

Richards went on to reveal in a confessional that a few years ago, Sheen came over for Thanksgiving dinner — after the two had already split — and he had a “hooker” waiting for him in the driveway and was afraid to tell her.

“He’s like, ‘Well, she’s in the driveway. Is it okay that she’s in the driveway?’”

That’s when Richards says she told him, “I’ll set a f— plate.”

“Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner,” Richards said while laughing during the confessional.

Richards and Sheen first met while shooting the movie Good Advice in 2000, but it wasn’t until Richards guest-starred on Sheen’s former sitcom Spin City in the fall of 2001 that a romance began to blossom.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage More

They married in June 2002. But by March 2005, it was over, with Richards filing for divorce while Sheen was in the midst of a drug and alcohol relapse. The actor was famously going on strange rants about tiger’s blood and “winning” at the time.

“[It was] extremely disheartening,” Richards told PEOPLE back in February. “Times were extremely negative and I would have to tell myself, ‘This too shall pass.’ … I was never bitter about my divorce. Going through everything, it changed me. But I love life and I’m a glass-half-full kind of person. And I did my best to rise above.”

When Richards left Sheen, she was six months pregnant with daughter Lola, now 13. The former couple also share daughter Sam, 14. Richards later went on to adopt daughter Eloise, 7, as a single mom in 2011.

RELATED: Denise Richards Worries Fighting with Charlie Sheen During Their Divorce Affected Their Children

Eventually through the years, she and Sheen — who is now sober — learned to build trust again.

Richards even invited Sheen to her summer wedding to Aaron Phypers.

The actress married Phypers on Sept. 8, 2018, in an intimate outdoor ceremony held on a private Malibu estate overlooking the ocean. And though only a few close friends and family were in attendance, Richards made sure to extend an invite to Sheen.

“No matter what’s gone down with Charlie and I, I invite Charlie to anything having to do with the kids and I,” Richards said on RHOBH, which featured footage of her special day. “Even if he did bring a prostitute as his date, I wouldn’t care,” she joked. “It’s just, it is what it is.”