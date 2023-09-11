Charlie Robison, Country Singer-Songwriter Known for ‘I Want You Bad,’ Dies at 59

Charlie Robison, the country singer-songwriter known for such hits as “I Want You Bad” and “My Hometown,” has died. He was 59.

Robison’s wife Kristen confirmed his death on Facebook: “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my husband, Charlie Robison has passed away today, surrounded by his family and friends. My heart is broken. Please pray for me, our children and our family.”

The musician died at a hospital in San Antonio after suffering cardiac arrest and other complications, a family representative shared with the Associated Press.

Born on Sept. 1, 1964, Robison began his music career in the 1980s, playing in local Austin bands such as Chaparral and Two Hoots and a Holler, before forming Millionaire Playboys. He released his solo debut album “Bandera” in 1996.

In 1998, Robison signed with Sony and released “Life of the Party” with its Lucky Dog imprint, which focused on rawer country. The album includes hits like “My Hometown” and “Sunset Boulevard.” Robison’s single “I Want You Bad” from his 2001 album “Step Right Up” made it to the top 40 of the Hot Country Songs chart.

In 2018, Robison announced that he had permanently lost the ability to sing following complications from surgery on his throat.

The musician served as a judge for one year on the USA Network reality singing competition show, “Nashville Star.”

He is survived by his wife Kristen, his brother and fellow singer-songwriter Bruce, and four children and stepchildren. Three of his children were with his first wife, Emily Strayer, a founding member of the country band The Chicks. Robison and Strayer divorced in 2008.

