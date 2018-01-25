Charlie Kaufman to Adapt ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ for Netflix

Oscar winner Charlie Kaufman is set to write and direct a film adaptation of Iain Reid’s internationally best selling novel “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” for Netflix.

Named an NPR Best Book of the Year in 2016, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” examines the fragility of the psyche and the limitations of solitude. On a road trip to meet his parents on their secluded farm, Jake’s girlfriend is thinking of ending things. When Jake makes an unexpected detour, leaving her stranded, a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror ensues. Reid’s debut novel has been published in 17 territories and received starred reviews from Publisher’s Weekly, Kirkus, Library Journal and Booklist.

“Charlie is a singular talent with a formidable artistic vision,” said Scott Stuber, head of Netflix’s film group. “He has the rare ability to tell unique stories in a universal way. I’m Thinking of Ending Things is a chilling thriller and we can’t wait to share Charlie’s adaptation with audiences everywhere.”

Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu are producing through their Likely Story Productions along with Kaufman. Reid will co-produce.

The new project reunites Kaufman with his frequent collaborator Bregman, who previously produced “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Synecdoche, New York” and “Human Nature.”

Kaufman previously adapted Susan Orlean’s “The Orchid Thief” (which became “Adaptation”) and the Chuck Barris memoir “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.” Kaufman is repped by WME. Reid is represented by Paradigm on behalf of Samantha Haywood of Transatlantic Agency.

