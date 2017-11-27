Charlie Brooker confirms there will be no 2017 Wipe

From Digital Spy

If you were hoping to wrap up 2017 with an acerbic look at the lows and lower lows of the year, we've got some bad news for you.

Unfortunately, 2017 Wipe won't be happening due to host and writer Charlie Brooker being a very, very busy man (don't forget that Black Mirror season four is on its way).

Brooker broke the news by posting the following on his Twitter page: "Got some good news and bad news.

"Bad news is no 2017 Wipe. Was set to do it but ran out of road. Am way behind on scripts / dev elsewhere and contrary to my optimistic delusions it turns out I can't do 400 things at once.

"The good news (or bad news depending on POV) is we've just delivered CUNK ON BRITAIN (a 5-part history of our glorious nation starring Philomena) to the BBC, and that will be on *soon*.

"More good news to follow soon. That's it! Now enjoy Christmas / life / Royal Wedding mania.

"(Just to add, Cunk on Britain covers the WHOLE of British history from the Big Bang to Brexit. In five half-hourly chunks.)"

A BBC spokesperson also confirmed the news to Digital Spy: "Due to other commitments Charlie Brooker has decided to take a year off from his annual Wipe. Fans won't have to wait too long however for more from Charlie, as Cunk on Britain will be coming to BBC Two in early 2018."

We don't know when season four of Black Mirror is due, although Brooker says it is "imminent" and Netflix has started teasing the first episode 'Arkangel' on social media.

We've ranked the current 13 episodes of Black Mirror so far – do you agree with us or not?

