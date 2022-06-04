Charli D'Amelio Stuns in Neon Yellow Cutout Gown for Her High School Prom

https://www.instagram.com/stories/charlidamelio/2852831287275076167/

Charli D'Amelio was sent off to her high school prom in style!

The D'Amelio Show star, 18, shared photos on Friday from her special night, showing off her bright neon yellow cutout gown and a collection of corsages via Instagram.

She posed next to multiple friends in the carousel of images, simply captioning the post, "i went to prom." In one photo, she also smiled with her mother Heidi and father Marc.

The TikTok star — who appears on the Hulu reality series with her mom, dad and sister Dixie — shared that she moved out of her parents' home and into a place of her own in March. She opened up to PEOPLE at the time, saying she still misses her mom and dad even though she only moved a short distance away.

"I literally just moved out like three days ago, and I've seen them every single day. I don't know what to do without my parents," D'Amelio told PEOPLE on the red carpet at TIME's Women of the Year Gala.

"I literally moved, like, two minutes away and I'm like, 'I miss you,' " she added.

D'Amelio also gave her mother credit for "everything that I know from learning how to be confident with myself to figuring out my style and what I love about myself."

She continued, "I feel like, through every step of the way, I'm very thankful to have my mom and my parents in general, just always uplifting me."