Charli D'Amelio Is Dating Travis Barker's Son Landon Barker

Charli D'Amelio has a new duet partner in her life: Landon Barker.

The Tiktok star and Travis Barker's son "are in the early stages of dating," a source confirms to E! News. (Reps for Charli and Landon could not be reached for comment.)

Their romance is clearly a 10—no ifs, ands or buts. Indeed, earlier this. month Charli and her older sister Dixie D'Amelio came out to support the model-turned-designer at the launch of his boohooMAN collection. "It was a big night for Landon," an eyewitness at the June 14 event told E! News. "It was important to him that Charli was included."

The two kept close throughout the evening, smiling and talking, according to the partygoer: "They were careful not to show too much PDA with so many eyes around."

A week later, the 18-year-olds raised eyebrows when they both shared Instagram stories of new tattoos they got from the same Los Angeles-based artist. Shall we call them the CEOs of the soft launch?

Or, perhaps she'll take advice from her older sister—who dates Noah Beck—and keep this romance offline.

Getty Images

After all, in doing so, their "relationship is better," Dixie previously told E! News. "It's just so much more fun when you're not worrying, ‘Oh my god, wait. You need to like my picture right now' or because people are saying that we hate each other because we didn't do this or whatever."

"The people who truly love us are totally fine with our decision and whatever little sneak peeks of our lives they get," she continued. "They are so sweet about it so it's nice being able to have a balance."