Charles Osgood Dies: Longtime ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ And Radio Host Was 91
Charles Osgood, the longtime host of CBS Sunday Morning and the radio program The Osgood File, died today at his home in New Jersey, the network said.
His family said that the cause of death was dementia, according to the network.
With a folksy demeanor and wit, Osgood anchored Sunday Morning from 1994 to 2016, succeeding its original host, Charles Kuralt. He retired and handed the reins over the Jane Pauley, and the show, with its in-depth features and trumpet score, remains a top rated fixture.
