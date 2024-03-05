Charles Barkley Threatens Black People Wearing Donald Trump’s Mugshot

Charles Barkley is willing to “punch” any Black person in the face if they rock Donald Trump’s mugshot. During an episode of CNN’s King Charles, Barkley and Gayle King discussed Trump’s recent comments.

The former president recently spoke at the Black Conservative Federation’s Annual Honors Gala. There, Trump stated that there were Black people proudly wearing his mugshot on their t-shirts. “When I did the mug shot in Atlanta, that mug shot is No. 1,” Trump said. “You know who embraced it more than anyone else? The Black population.”

Barkley responded to the claim with a threat of violence. The admission was immediately checked by King, who told him that he couldn’t do that. She also stated that it would lead to jail time. But the former NBA player stood firm on his stance.

"If I see a Black person walking around with a Trump mug shot, I’m gonna punch him in the face."



– Charles Barkley



(h/t @awfulannouncing )



pic.twitter.com/Vi7HyXosNZ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 4, 2024

“First of all, I’m just gonna say this: If I see a Black person walking around with Trump’s mugshot, I’m [gonna] punch him in the face,” he said. “[If I’m arrested] I will bail myself out and go celebrate. If I was at that conference, I would have got up and walked out. That was an insult to all Black people.”

“To compare Black history, when we’ve been discriminated against, to his plight—first of all, he’s a billionaire, and they’re prosecuting him for stuff he did wrong… Well, some of the stuff is true. They did storm the Capitol, they did say that the election was stolen. Those aren’t lies, Gayle. He’s had a great life. He’s been President of the United States. To insult Black people who have been discriminated against all these years, to put them in the same category. I was just offended.”

Unfortunately, that’s not all Trump said at the conference. According to Associated Press, the disgraced politician rambled on about relating to Black Americans being criminally prosecuted. Donald Trump also stated that he was unfairly targeted. He asserted that all 91 charges against him were part of a national conspiracy spearheaded by liberals.

“I got indicted for nothing—for something that is nothing. They were doing it because it’s election interference—and then I got indicted a second time, and a third time, and a fourth time,” he said. “And a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me, because they’ve been hurt so badly and discriminated against. And they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against. It’s been pretty amazing. Possibly—maybe there’s something there.”

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 04: Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks in the library at Mar-a-Lago on March 4, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Trump can appear on this year’s ballot after the Colorado Supreme Court said he was disqualified from being president again and ineligible for the state’s primary.

More from VIBE.com