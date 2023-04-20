All charges against Alec Baldwin dropped in 'Rust' case

Alec Baldwin will not be criminally charged for Halyna Hutchins's death on Rust set after all. (Photo: Invision/AP)

Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin will be dropped in the Rust case, Yahoo Entertainment has confirmed. The actor faced two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. As of now, the film's weapons handler, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, still has charges standing against her.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," the actor's attorneys, Luke Nikas amd Alex Spiro, tell Yahoo.

The move comes one month after special prosecutor Andrea Reeb stepped down from the case. Baldwin's lawyers argued her appointment was unconstitutional due to her status as a Republican lawmaker in the New Mexico House of Representatives. Newly appointed special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis are expected to dismiss Baldwin's charges without prejudice. That means he could be charged in the future as they continue their investigation; however, that appears unlikely.

Yahoo reached out to the Santa Fe district attorney's office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Earlier this year, Baldwin pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter. If found guilty, he faced up to 18 months in prison. However, the case faced issues from the beginning.

When it was first announced Baldwin would be criminally charged, he faced five years in prison if convicted on the most serious count of involuntary manslaughter. That was because prosecutors included a five-year mandatory firearm enhancement; however, the law did not exist at the time of the Rust shooting on Oct. 21, 2021. The downgraded charge was a big win for the Emmy-winning actor.

"In order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor have removed the firearm enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set," Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico First District Attorney, told Yahoo Entertainment of that earlier decision. "The prosecution's priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys."

Story continues

When Reeb stepped down, it appeared to be another blow to the prosecution in terms of public perception.

"After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down as special prosecutor in the Rust case. My priority in this case — and in every case I've prosecuted in my 25-year career — has been justice for the victim," the office of New Mexico's First Judicial District Attorney said in a statement. "However, it has become clear that the best way I can ensure justice is served in this case is to step down so that the prosecution can focus on the evidence and the facts, which clearly show a complete disregard for basic safety protocols led to the death of Halyna Hutchins. I will not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand."

Baldwin was rehearsing with the gun that went off and killed Hutchins. He's maintained that he did not pull the trigger.

Story developing...