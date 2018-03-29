Characters who deserve a second chance in the MCU

With Marvel using pioneering de-aging technology (that they probably bought from Tony Stark) to bring a handful of characters we’ve seen elsewhere back to the MCU, it’s inspired us to get our thinking cap(tain America)s on, to make the case for whole bunch of people we’d like to see folded back into the mega-franchise – preferably before Infinity War 2‘s first post-credit sequence rolls.

So, what follows are all the characters we never thought we’d see in cinemas again… That we probably still won’t, to be honest.

The Abomination – Tim Roth

When people do their annual MCU re-watches, they’re often tempted to skip The Incredible Hulk, mainly because it stars Ed Norton (who was replaced by Mark Ruffalo for anyone who’s been in a Hulk-style fugue state for the past decade) and so it doesn’t feel as much of a part of the main narrative as every other film in the MCU.

It’s a shame, the movie’s entertaining, it’s one of two Marvel flicks to be shot on film (the other being the original Iron Man – both look great) and it’s packed with characters who deserve a second shot at the series.

Top of our list, Tim Roth’s Abomination, a villain mooted to re-appear in Avengers: Age Of Ultron, but is still languishing in some high-security prison somewhere.

Why do we want him back? Well, not only did he look cool when he was in monster mode, he was played by Tim Roth. And if you have an excuse to put Tim Roth in your movie, you take it.

And Roth’s up for it. “I don’t think Marvel will ever use me again, but it would be fun,” Roth told a Reddit user who asked if he’d return to the MCU.

Consider that a contractual statement, and give him his own spin-off series.

Trevor Slattery – Ben Kingsley

Oh, Trevor. Poor misunderstood Trevor. Iron Man 3 was our first proper glimpse at the kind of fan entitlement that would tarnish The Last Jedi’s release, with blogs and forums alike vibrating with rage at the idea that director Shane Black could make a big joke out of the beloved property, with the reveal that the Mandarin was just a bloke named Trevor.

It’s so similar to the controversy around the reveal that the most iconic Jedi was just a bloke named Luke, you’d have thought Disney would have learned their lesson.

In fact, the MCU so regretted their Trevor reveal, they released a short film – All Hail The King (which was also pretty funny, to be fair) – that retconned it, revealing that the Mandarin did actually exist in the MCU, and was actually pretty annoyed that Trevor was riffing on his reputation.

Now, we’re not saying that we want the Mandarin to be properly revealed, mainly as he’s a bit pointless without Iron Man, but we definitely want Slattery back. When we last saw him, he was being extracted from prison – to face the consequences of his actions.

We either want a Midnight Run style comedy where Ryan Gosling is tasked with finding Slattery and bringing him back to prison, or we want him to pop up in Captain Marvel as an out-of-work actor in the ‘90s (following the cancellation of his CBS show Caged Heat). But, however he comes back, we want more of Ben Kingsley being hilarious, please.

Red Skull – Hugo Weaving

