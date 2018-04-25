‘It: Chapter 2’ Director Andy Muschietti Says ‘Bring Your Adult Diapers’

“It: Chapter 2” will be even more scary than last year’s horror blockbuster, director Andy Muschietti promised Tuesday.

“Bring your adult diapers,” he told the audience at Caesar’s Palace in a video clip on the second day of the CinemaCon convention of the nation’s theater owners during the Warner Bros. presentation.

Though the studio showed no footage of the sequel, which has not begun shooting yet, it screened plenty of scenes from the original — which stunned the movie world with a $700 million worldwide gross. The sequel was dated a week later.

Stephen King’s 1986 novel focuses on a group of friends in a fictional Maine community that battles the small town’s demon as children, and then again as adults. The blockbuster movie centered on the children, while the upcoming film will follow them into adulthood.

Warner Bros. also highlighted its horror film “The Nun,” a spinoff movie based on the demonic character in “The Conjuring 2.” Producers are James Wan, who directed the two “Conjuring” movies and produced the sequel, and Peter Safran, who produced both movies. The current script for “The Nun” is written by Gary Dauberman and Wan.

The demon nun came to life in “The Conjuring 2” from a painting by Patrick Wilson’s paranormal investigator Ed Warren and later attacked Vera Farmiga’s Lorraine Warren. Tuesday’s footage, shot in Romania, showed stars Taissa Farmiga and Demián Bichir dealing with evil forces and a nun’s suicide at a remote convent.

The four movies in the Conjuring Universe — which include the two “Annabelle” titles — have generated more than $1.1 billlion worldwide. “The Nun” will open on Sept. 7, the same weekend on which “It” opened last year.

