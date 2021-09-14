Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Leave the Met Gala Together, Show PDA at Afterparty

Channing Tatum Zoe Kravitz

Backgrid

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz didn't pose with one another on the Met Gala red carpet, but the pair did end the night together.

The new couple was snapped leaving the fashion fête in their black tie best, before heading to the exclusive Cincoro Tequila Met Gala afterparty hosted by Alicia Keys. Kravitz pulled an outfit change before party hopping, swapping her crystal, butt-baring Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip gown for a slouchy black suit worn over a crystal mesh bra, while Tatum stuck to his classic Atelier Versace tuxedo.

RELATED: Every Met Gala 2021 Afterparty Look You Didn't See (but Can't Miss)

Channing Tatum and Zöe Kravitz

BACKGRID

An event insider says that Tatum, 41, and Kravitz, 32, "did not take their hands off of each other" at the afterparty, also attended by Cincoro co-founder Michael Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone, Queen Latifah, Serena and Venus Williams, Elon Musk, Ciara, Timberland and Gabrielle Union.

For more on the 2021 Met Gala and other top stories, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

The celebrity guests celebrated Swizz Beatz's 43rd birthday at the event, as Keys performed a 30-minute set.

RELATED: Every Must-See Look on the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Tatum and Kravitz "continue to be inseparable" in N.Y.C. where they have been spotted enjoying low-key activities, like grabbing lunch, drinking iced coffee, and bike riding together.

"They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry," the source said.

Watch: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Reportedly "Inseparable"

RELATED: Inside Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's New Romance: 'They Have This Cute and Flirty Chemistry'

Personal reps for the actors have not commented on their relationship to PEOPLE, but sources have said they share a lot in common.

"Zoë thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person," shared an industry source.

Added a Hollywood insider: "Channing likes that she is independent and outspoken as well as bright."

The two connected after Kravitz approached the Magic Mike actor to be in her directorial debut, Pussy Island, which she has described as a "genre thriller" that will explore gender politics and is set to begin production early next year.