Channing Tatum, 41, teases fans with nude mirror selfie: ‘I’m flexing so hard’

Talk about monkey business!

Channing Tatum, 41, had free time on his hands while gearing up to shoot a sexy scene for the upcoming Sandra Bullock lead and produced The Lost City of D, throwing thirsty fans into a frenzy.

"You know when you in the make-up trailer a**hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s*** on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie," the actor wrote with a monkey emoji covering his said junk alongside the hashtag #LostCityofD.

Credit: @channingtatum

“And yes I'm flexing so hard I got a cramp,” he added.

The anticipated film, directed by brothers Adam and Aaron Nee, stars Bullock as a reclusive romance author who finds herself kidnapped alongside her book series’ cover model (Tatum) while on a book tour. In a plot straight out of one her novels, the duo winds up being kidnapped and tossed into a cutthroat action-packed jungle adventure where the two end up falling for each other.

The film marks Bullock’s first romantic comedy since 2009’s The Proposal and All About Steve.

Of course, Tatum is no stranger to using his fitness goals as a way to connect to his fans. In September 2020, the Magic Mike and 22 Jump Street star, opened up about getting his body back in shape during the pandemic.

“It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life s***, and just insanity in general,” he captioned a black-and-white mirror selfie showing off his abs. “Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo."

The star, who is making his directorial debut in the upcoming comedy Dog, added, “Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks.”

In addition to sculpting his body like a Greek god, the father of one found time last year to write a children’s book, The One and Only Sparkella, a story about a father who teachers his daughter the importance of being herself on the first day of school.

"Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine," he wrote on Instagram alongside a cheeky post of himself shirtless reading the book, which was published earlier this month.

"I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading."

