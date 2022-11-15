Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek steam up the screen in 1st 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' trailer

Looks like Valentine's Day 2023 is gonna get... steamy. That's because Channing Tatum's super-stripper alter ego, Mike Lane aka Magic Mike, is back for one last command performance.

A just-released trailer for the Steven Soderbergh-directed Magic Mike's Last Dance premiered on Tuesday and teases a hot and heavy romantic — and business — partnership between the 42-year-old Tatum and new leading lady, Salma Hayek. (Watch the trailer above.)

The 56-year-old Mexican actress inherits a role that was previously played by Westworld star Thandiwe Newton, who parted ways with the Magic Mike trilogy-capper early on in production. (Although the U.K. tabloid, The Sun, reported that Newton was fired after arguing with Tatum about Will Smith's Oscar night behavior, a spokesperson for the actress dismissed those claims as "completely inaccurate.")

Hayek plays Miami socialite Maxandra Mendoza, who clocks Tatum's down-on-his-luck dancer while he's bartending at one of the fancy parties she attends. The two bond over their thwarted dreams, and it isn't long before Mike is showing off his magic moves in Maxandra's bedroom. To say she's impressed would be an understatement.

"You came along and gave me this unexpected magical moment that made me remember who I really was," Mendoza says during some post-performance pillow talk. And she's got an offer for Mike that he has no intention of refusing. "Come with me to London."

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek star in the trilogy capper, Magic Mike's Last Dance. (Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Before you can say "high tea," Mike and Maxandra have crossed the pond, and she's got big plans for her favorite performer. Just like Mickey Rooney, he's gotta put on a show! Gifting him a ragtag crew of fresh-faced dancers, his lover expects him to create a sensational stage production that "will wake [people] up with a wave of passion they've never felt before."

Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment earlier this year for his directorial debut, Dog, Tatum promised that he and Soderbergh are planning to send Magic Mike out with a bang. "It's gonna be crazy," he promised. "The gloves are coming off in this one, and it's going to be almost unrecognizable from the other two movies in a great way."

It's also worth noting that Magic Mike's Last Dance started filming exactly ten years after the first film became a breakout summer hit in 2012. Reminiscing about one of that movie's most famous scenes — the "It's Raining Men" dance number — Tatum said it was inspired by his own life. "That song was used in the opening number of when I was actually stripping," he remembers. "In the movie, we were trying to make it cooler than what it was in real life. It was probably traumatizing more than it was cool!"

On Twitter, Magic Mike stans are making it clear that they have their Valentine's Day plans set for next year.

so glad Magic Mike is coming back to save cinema 🥹 https://t.co/OzpWNnKp6W — grateful gAlexy 🇵🇷 (@WannabeCyborg) November 15, 2022

MAGIC MIKE LAST DANCE TRAILER DROPPED SALMA HAYEK STANS GET UP pic.twitter.com/rCViEJAxEr — glossykat (@salmaswife) November 15, 2022

No offence babe this magic mike that's coming out looks better than the other two. I can't wait why can't I for February to come around just to watch this movie. Love you so much — Catrina Gardner (@CatrinaG29) November 15, 2022

SALMA HAYEK PINAULT AND CHANNING TATUM IN THIS HORNY MAGIC MIKE TRAILER???????? — Glizzelda Blanco (@sloansaidso) November 15, 2022

Magic Mike's Last Dance premieres Feb. 10 in theaters