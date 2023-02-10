Channing Tatum Recalls Being Starstruck Meeting Matt Damon: 'I Panic When I Talk to People'

Channing Tatum

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Channing Tatum couldn't compose himself when he met Matt Damon for the first time.

The Magic Mike's Last Dance actor tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that it's "one of the funniest" stories, which happened while he was filming the 2011 Steven Soderbergh film Haywire, and a moment that still haunts him today.

"We're in Albuquerque, and we've shot for the day. We're all just hanging out at the hotel bar and Matt Damon comes by to hang out with Soderbergh. I'm just beside myself," recalls Tatum, 42. "I'm such a fan, and still am. I sat down next to him, and I was like, 'Hey, man. Where are you from?' — and I was like 'I just asked Matt Damon where he's from.' "

"Everyone on the planet knows where Matt Damon is from, and he obviously knows that I know where Matt Damon is from, and I almost didn't recover," he continues. "I don't think I said anything for the next maybe two hours or so, and I still think about it today. Every once in a while, I'll just have a cold sweat and feel like, I can't believe...."

Tatum admitted he tends to "panic when I talk to people," which explains "why I don't really like to meet famous people or meet the people that I admire or even like their work."

RELATED: Channing Tatum Raves About His Relationship with Magic Mike 3 Costar Salma Hayek: 'We Are Besties'

Channing Tatum, Producer Warner Bros. Pictures presents MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DANCE World Premiere, Regal South Beach, Miami Beach, FL, USA - 25 Jan 2023

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Channing Tatum

However, Damon, 52, was "such a good guy" in the moment, Tatum recalls.

"He knew I was freaking out and just didn't even acknowledge it. Because he's such a personable guy," says the actor. "He just took care of me in that moment and answered me. It was like nothing ever happened. He was just like, 'Oh, I'm from Boston. Where are you from?' and I was like, 'I'm from Florida.' In my head I just kept screaming: 'I'm sorry. I'm sorry!' "

Adds Tatum, "I don't know if he remembers it at all. I don't know if he ever even remembers meeting me, but we're friendly now, and I can kind of, sort of keep it together today."

Read on for more of Tatum's answers to PEOPLE's One Last Thing:

Last time I sang out loud: Driving my little one [Everly, 9] to the orthodontist this morning. We've been singing these Celtic folk songs at the top of our lungs. I might sing it louder than she does.

Last injury: I ruptured a disc on Magic Mike 3. You just rest and take some Advil and get it on. It's par for the course once you've put enough miles on the body.

Last game I played: Disney Monopoly. That I happen to be very good at, and I generally don't lose unless someone gets really lucky. When we play, we're going for blood.

Last moment of bliss: I was helping my daughter with her homework last night, and I wasn't doing it very well. I said, "Evie, I am failing as a dad tonight," and she just gives me the biggest hug, and she's like, "No, you're not. You're the best dad." It killed me.

Magic Mike's Last Dance is in theaters now.