Channing Tatum moved out of family home and has been separated from Jenna Dewan for months

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s last red carpet together was at the premiere of War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend on November 6, 2017. (Photo: JB Lacroix/ WireImage)

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan just shared the news of their split on Monday, but the couple has been separated for months, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

The Magic Mike star has moved out of the L.A. family home he shared with his wife of almost nine years and their daughter Everly, who will turn 5 in May.

“This has been a long time coming,” one insider says. “Like any marriage, they’ve had their ups and downs over the years but they really started to grow apart within the last year.”

The actors, both 37, announced the split in a joint statement exclusive to PEOPLE, saying, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.” They added, “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Dewan and Tatum started dating shortly after they met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009.

The pair have continued to spend time together, most recently attending the Kids’ Choice Awards as a family in late March where Tatum hit the stage to promote his new animated movie Smallfoot.

Last month, Tatum and Dewan shared snaps from an adorable face painting session with their daughter. “When you fall asleep around a toddler,” Dewan captioned a shot of Tatum before sharing a solo selfie. The two also posed together to show off their makeovers.

In February, Dewan opened up to Health about the perception that she and Tatum had a “perfect life,” saying instead that they worked hard to keep their relationship going.

“When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect,” she told Health. “I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa.”

Dewan said while they always made sure to make time for one another, they still had days where they didn’t get along.

“But I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work. Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that,” she continued in the interview. “We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.”

Video: Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Decide to Separate

