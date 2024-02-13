Channing Tatum Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter Everly At Anime Premiere
It was a daddy-daughter date on the red carpet for Channing Tatum and his daughter Everly. The actor and his 10-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, made an appearance at the premiere of the anime film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training” in New York City over the weekend. The adorable pair smiled for the cameras as they posed with two anime characters from the movie.