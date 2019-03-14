Channing Tatum and Jessie J Hold Hands as They Take Their Love Public

Picture perfect!

Channing Tatum and Jessie J were photographed together for the first time on Thursday when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in London.

The happy couple bundled up on their sweet stroll, with Jessie, 30, going for an all-beige outfit and black jacket paired with large gold hoops and her hair slicked back. Tatum, 38, wore jeans with a Louis Vuitton white tee and a flannel jacket with a black baseball cap.

While this is the first time they’ve been seen out and about since news broke of their relationship in October 2018, the two have been getting flirty on social media recently.

RELATED: Channing Tatum Praises Jessie J: Everything We Know About Their Blossoming Romance

Jessie J and Channing Tatum More

Earlier this month, Jessie shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM conversation between herself and the actor.

She sent Tatum a selfie of herself, which he replied with some sweet words that complimented the singer.

“Yes I won’t rest till I caress Fresh face Jess,” he wrote to her. “I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless.”

She replied with, “Hahahaha,” and added, “Baaaarrs yeah.”

RELATED: Jessie J Shares Flirty Private Message Channing Tatum Sent Her: ‘I Won’t Rest Till I Caress’ You

Jessie J, Channing Tatum More

The pair’s relationship came six months after Tatum and Jenna Dewan jointly announced their split in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. Dewan and Tatum share daughter Everly, 5.

Since then, the Magic Mike star has supported Jessie by attending many of her concerts — including one with his daughter.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” the actor wrote in the caption. The father of one also shared a short video of the “Domino” singer entertaining her audience on his Instagram Story, writing, “She went off tonight! #RoseTour.”