Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan File To Officially Become Single As Engagement Rumors Swirl

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have agreed to legally become single, even though the ex-couple hasn't fully settled their divorce case.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Tatum and Dewan are bifurcating the status of their divorce, which essentially means they will become single in the eyes of the law and are free to marry someone else.

Related:

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Close To Settling Their Divorce After She Announces Pregnancy

Channing Tatum's College Girlfriend Goes Viral After Jenna Dewan Announces Pregnancy

Channing Tatum Is Leaving Social Media for 'The Real World'

Channing Tatum Granted Permanent Restraining Order Against Overzealous Fan

Channing Tatum's Obsessed Fan Only Pursued Relationship After Divorce from Jenna Dewan

View photos

The rest of the divorce case will remain open as they negotiate a settlement of their finances and custody of their daughter, Everly.

It's interesting timing, considering Jenna has just announced she is pregnant with her new boyfriend Broadway star Steve Kazee.

Could there be an engagement in the future??

View photos

The legal process of 'bifurcation' on the status of her and Channing's divorce would make it possible for her to marry Kazee. Also, Tatum has been dating pop star Jessie J since the split, and he is now free to tie the not if he wishes.

View photos