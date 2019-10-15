Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan File To Officially Become Single As Engagement Rumors Swirl

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have agreed to legally become single, even though the ex-couple hasn't fully settled their divorce case.
According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Tatum and Dewan are bifurcating the status of their divorce, which essentially means they will become single in the eyes of the law and are free to marry someone else.
Related:
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Close To Settling Their Divorce After She Announces Pregnancy
Channing Tatum's College Girlfriend Goes Viral After Jenna Dewan Announces Pregnancy
Channing Tatum Is Leaving Social Media for 'The Real World'
Channing Tatum Granted Permanent Restraining Order Against Overzealous Fan
Channing Tatum's Obsessed Fan Only Pursued Relationship After Divorce from Jenna Dewan
The rest of the divorce case will remain open as they negotiate a settlement of their finances and custody of their daughter, Everly.
It's interesting timing, considering Jenna has just announced she is pregnant with her new boyfriend Broadway star Steve Kazee.
Could there be an engagement in the future??
The legal process of 'bifurcation' on the status of her and Channing's divorce would make it possible for her to marry Kazee. Also, Tatum has been dating pop star Jessie J since the split, and he is now free to tie the not if he wishes.
As The Blast first reported, Jenna Dewan filed for divorce in Los Angeles in October of 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.
Dewan filed asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's daughter and was seeking child support and spousal support. Channing Tatum filed his response the same day, also asking for joint custody. The stars were married in 2009.
As for Dewan, engagement rumors have been swirling after the actress posted a picture on social media where she is wearing a ring on THAT finger.
Dewan was showing off the cover of her new book, 'Gracefully You.'
Also, she has done a photoshoot of her and Steve, where she is wearing a white lace dress and cradling her baby bump.
Jenna was photographed leaving a mediation this week, as the couple continues tries and hash out their finances and a permanent custody schedule. One thing they have agreed upon, they want to be legally divorced.
In custody documents obtained by The Blast, Channing outlined his relationship with his young daughter saying, "Everly has appeared to adjust to our separation and living in two homes exceptionally well. I believe that she will thrive even more with structure and consistency because she is happy and more relaxed when she knows a plan."
Tatum talks about how he "decorated Everly's room very girly in a fairytale and fantasy theme (i.e. Alice and Wonderland), with pictures of Everly with both [Jenna Dewan] and me on trips."
The "21 Jump Street" star also said he "put time and thought into making Everly's room, as well as an outdoor art space at the house, as comfortable as possible for her to facilitate the transitions."
He says that he has rearranged his work schedule for Everly, saying, "I am committed to spending my custodial periods with Everly."