Channing Tatum Gets Restraining Order After Woman Breaks Into His Home

Channing Tatum is starting off his 4th of July weekend by exercising his American rights ... to file a restraining order against a woman who broke into his home and shacked up for more than a week.

According to court records obtained by The Blast, the "Smallfoot" star filed documents Tuesday in a Los Angeles County courthouse against a woman, who we have chosen not to name.

In June, the woman actually broke into one of Tatum's homes in Hollywood, which is currently vacant, and squatted in the property for 10 days.

She was eventually discovered by an assistant on June 24 and placed under citizen arrest before cops were called to take her away.

At the time, the woman refuted that she was trespassing and believed Tatum had invited her to stay.

We're told Tatum does not know the woman, but he is aware of her, as she has previously showed up at his home and tried to make contact with the star.

He also included a declaration in his court documents, and claims the alleged stalker left a letter for him at his home back in November claiming the two had met 10-years prior and she believed Tatum was watching her. The actor believes the woman is delusional.

We're told Tatum was granted the restraining order, which also includes protection for his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, daughter Everly and two assistants.

It's unclear if Tatum included girlfriend Jessie J under the request for the order of protection, but the two lovebirds have been pretty much inseparable as of late.

On Tuesday, before Tatum went to court, the "Bang Bang" singer posted photos of the two cuddled up, and it's clear their relationship is still going strong.

The couple was getting some last minute loving in before Jessie J takes off to Romania this weekend to perform at the 2019 Neversea Festival.