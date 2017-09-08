Channing Tatum Apologizes to Halle Berry for 'Kingsman' Comic-Con Stunt With 'Magic Mike Live' Dancers

Channing Tatum sure knows how to apologize!

The 37-year-old actor dared his Kingsman: The Golden Circle co-star, Halle Berry, to chug a pint of whiskey at San Diego Comic-Con in July... and he's just now making up for it.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Berry explained that the dare ended up making her "really ill" for three days.

"He was so not nice. We were at Comic-Con. Because we're the Statesmen [in the movie]....they decided it would be fun for us all to have a shot of whiskey," she recalled. "So the glasses went down and somehow I got this huge glass, and Channing started to pour and he just kept pouring and pouring and pouring, and then he dared me in front of, like, 3,000 people, and stupidly, I could not say no."

"It was so dumb," she shared. "I was really ill for, like, three days afterward."

DeGeneres then challenged Berry to write her own dare for Tatum to complete during his appearance on the show next week, but until then, Tatum surprised Berry with a "magical" gift.

"Channing felt bad and he sent you a gift to apologize, so from Magic Mike Live, he handpicked these guys to make it up to you," DeGeneres announced as four dancers came out to give Berry a lap dance.

ET caught up with Berry after her headline-making Comic-Con stunt, where she explained why she took the dare.

"Never dare a girl like me to do anything," she said. "Because I just take the challenge!"

