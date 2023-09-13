Channel Your Inner Carmy With These ‘Bear’-Inspired Crocs from Hedley & Bennett

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy in FX’s hit series “The Bear” has influenced people into $95 white t-shirts and classic blue aprons and even the gel he uses to achieve his swoon-worthy curls. Now, TV’s sexiest chef has partly inspired a new collaboration between Crocs and the culinary apparel brand Hedley & Bennet.

Crocs Slip-Resistant Clog

Price: $77

Buy Now

The limited-edition capsule includes two new slip-on clogs designed for both home and professional chefs. The Slip-Resistant Clog, which comes in an off-white “Bone” hue, is designed with a slip-resistant outsole and unique adjustable heel strap, and features the same Crocs Lock slip-resistant treads as those in the brand’s signature Crocs at Work Collection. The specially-designed heel strap adjusts to be extra secure, and is easier to get on and off with its textured pull tabs.

While the new launch isn’t officially in partnership with “The Bear,” the Slip-Resistant Clog comes with optional adornments (or Jibbitz) that nod to the award-winning series, such as “Yes, Chef!,” a blue apron and a deli cup.

The more classic release is the Crocs Bistro Clog, designed in a deep navy blue (Carmy’s favorite color), and designed with the help of real, professional chefs to keep food service workers in mind. A pivotable backstrap allows for all-day comfort, while a thick and enclosed toe design helps protect the foot from spills and drops.

Crocs Bistro Clog

Price: $55

Buy Now

