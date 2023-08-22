Channel Your Big Kenergy With Ryan Gosling In Epic 'I'm Just Ken' Music Video

A new music video is offering “Barbie” fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at one of the blockbuster’s most memorable moments.

Unveiled Monday, the “I’m Just Ken” video comprises footage of Ryan Gosling in rehearsals along with clips of the actor performing the song in full Ken regalia, as seen in the finished film.

Viewers can also spot actors Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Liu as fellow Kens. The now-iconic shot of Gosling tearing off his fur coat as “I’m Just Ken” reaches its crescendo prompts director Greta Gerwig to cover her mouth in an attempt to stifle her laughter.

Having previously shown off his musical prowess in 2016’s “La La Land,” Gosling can also be seen playing drums alongside Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash in the recording studio. Later, Evans and Gatwa playfully smooch Gosling on the cheek during a dance sequence.

Watch “I’m Just Ken” below.

“I’m Just Ken” is one of many standouts on the “Barbie” soundtrack, which also features music by Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith, among other artists.

The track has also become a surprise hit, marking Gosling’s first-ever appearance on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, which ranks the 100 most popular songs in the U.S.

“Barbie,” which also stars Margot Robbie, was released last month to rapturous praise from critics.

Since its release, the movie has reportedly raked in more than $1 billion at the box office worldwide, making Gerwig the highest-grossing female director of a live-action film ever.

Despite the record-smashing success of “Barbie,” Gerwig has so far been reticent about the prospect of a sequel.

“At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,” she told The New York Times in July. “I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did.”

Director Greta Gerwig (left) and Ryan Gosling on the set of

Director Greta Gerwig (left) and Ryan Gosling on the set of "Barbie."

Related...